Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 17:21 Hits: 0

A new study finds that gut rotation during development is orchestrated by two waves of expression of a transcription factor called Pitx2. The second wave, it turns out, is triggered by mechanical cues within an elastic tissue that anchors the gut tube, and later becomes a conduit for blood and lymphatic vessels that supply the gut tube.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923132129.htm