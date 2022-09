Articles

Monday, 19 September 2022

Scientists have created a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, including influenza and the coronavirus, in the air in droplets or aerosols. The highly sensitive mask can alert the wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes if targeted pathogens are present in the surrounding air.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220919122236.htm