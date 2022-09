Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 15:42 Hits: 2

The world is getting its first publicly accessible carbon database, which will track 75% of the world’s total gas, oil, and coal production. Called the Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, analysis of its data could sway international climate talks.

