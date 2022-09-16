Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 16 September 2022

Researchers employed interdisciplinary approaches to show how sea anemone 'exercise' changes their developing size and shape, uncovering an intimate relationship between behavior and body development. With expertise in live imaging, computational methodology, biophysics, and genetics, the multidisciplinary team of scientists turned 2D and 3D live imaging into quantitative features to track changes in the body. They found that developing sea anemones behave like hydraulic pumps, with changes in body pressure from muscle activity and hydraulics sculpting the larval tissue. To look both deeper and faster, the researchers built a customized 3D microscope that could capture living, fast-moving developing sea anemone larvae like this one here.

