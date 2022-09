Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 20:02 Hits: 3

Is it possible to participate fully in two communities often at odds with each other? For Elsa Barron, bridging the differences between Evangelicals and environmentalists takes courage.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0913/Young-Evangelicals-seek-to-save-the-Earth-and-their-church?icid=rss