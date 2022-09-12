Investing in new water filtration membranes is worth it

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 19:29 Hits: 1

In the new study, researchers performed a high-level analysis of membrane filtration systems to evaluate cost, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with desalination and wastewater treatment. The researchers found that municipal wastewater facilities could spend 43% more on antifouling membranes for wastewater treatment and up to three times more on antifouling membranes for desalination -- and still maintain their baseline operating costs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220912152900.htm