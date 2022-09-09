Surprising discovery shows a slowing of continental plate movement controlled the timing of Earth's largest volcanic events

Articles

Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

Scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of major volcanic events that occurred millions of years ago and caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth's history. Surprisingly the new research suggests a slowing of continental plate movement was the critical event that enabled magma to rise to the Earth's surface and deliver the devastating knock-on impacts.

