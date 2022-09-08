The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Weedy rice has become herbicide resistant through rapid evolution

Weedy rice is a closely related cousin of crop rice. It aggressively competes with cultivated rice in the field, leading to loss of yield and reductions in harvest quality that compromise market value. Biologists used whole-genome sequences of 48 contemporary weedy rice plants to show how herbicide resistance evolved by gene flow from crop rice. Almost all other cases of herbicide resistance in agricultural weeds result from selection of tolerant genotypes in the weed species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220908172335.htm

