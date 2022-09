Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 15:13 Hits: 2

New research has mapped the DNA from more than 150 species of native rodents from across Australia, New Guinea and Melanesian islands, painting a clearer picture of how they're related and how they ended up spreading across the Pacific.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220902111328.htm