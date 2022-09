Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 13:06 Hits: 2

When researchers tested a large number of old toys and dress-up items made of plastic, 84 per cent of the items were found to contain toxins that can disrupt growth and development and reproductive capacities in children. These toxins are an obstacle for the circular economy in the future involving reuse and recycling, the researchers explain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220902090637.htm