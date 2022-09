Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 14:32 Hits: 0

Did the first ancestors of whales pick up where the mosasaurs left off 66 million years ago, after the extinction of all the large predatory marine reptiles? A study has looked into the possible convergences in morphology and behavior that may exist between these two groups of large marine predatory animals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220902103255.htm