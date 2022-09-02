From wound healing to regeneration

Articles

The phenomenon of regeneration was discovered over 200 years ago in the freshwater polyp Hydra. Until now, however, it was largely unclear how the orderly regeneration of lost tissues or organs is activated after injury. In its investigations of Hydra, an interdisciplinary research team was able to show how wound healing signals released upon injury are converted into specific signals of pattern formation and cell differentiation.

