Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 19:15 Hits: 0

A Policy Forum article calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit -- particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901151556.htm