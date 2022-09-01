How 'prediction markets' could improve climate risk policies and investment decisions

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 01 September 2022 19:16 Hits: 0

A market-led approach could be key to guiding policy, research and business decisions about future climate risks, a new study outlines. Now that organizations appreciate how essential it is to consider climate risks within their strategic plans, the pressing need for forward-looking, reliable information is growing. However, researchers say current climate-risk forecasts that guide key business and regulatory decisions are limited, and argue the way in which climate risk information is provided mirrors the conflicts of interest and incentive problems we saw within the credit-rating industry before the 2007/8 financial crash.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901151629.htm