Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 18:51 Hits: 1

Wildlife hunting motivations and resulting ecological consequences vary depending on the socio-economic context across Africa and Europe, according to a new study. Despite these shifts, the intensity of hunting varies less than commonly expected across this North-South context.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220830145151.htm