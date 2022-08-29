The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers develop equations to prevent the collapse of our globe's most imperiled ecosystems

News headlines on extreme weather, melting ice caps, and threatened species are daily reminders of our changing environment. The profound scale and intensity of these challenges may leave one to wonder, 'What should we do first?' Researchers recently developed formulas that help answer that question, effectively creating a method to triage declining ecosystems by measuring and comparing their distance to tipping points.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220829143934.htm

