Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 17:12 Hits: 0

Inspired by the way termites build their nests, researchers have developed a framework to design new materials that mimic the fundamental rules hidden in nature's growth patterns. Using these rules, it is possible to create materials designed with specific programmable properties.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220826131202.htm