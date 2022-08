Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 20:32 Hits: 1

When covering wildfires, reporters juggle a desire to give audiences up-to-the minute information and a need to respect residents’ and first responders’ boundaries. What is the media’s responsibility in such fast-moving situations?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0826/Where-should-reporters-draw-the-line-in-covering-wildfires?icid=rss