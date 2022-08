Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 17:12 Hits: 1

Researchers have published one of the earliest studies assessing the use of tecovirimat to treat monkeypox symptoms and skin lesions. The antiviral drug approved for smallpox treatment appeared to be safe and effective in 25 patients with monkeypox (MPX).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220826131220.htm