Hydropower developments should avoid flooding forests to minimize biodiversity loss and disruptions to ecosystems in Amazonian forest islands, new research finds. Deforestation, habitat loss and fragmentation are linked and are driving the ongoing biodiversity crisis, with hydropower to blame for much of this degradation.

