Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:41 Hits: 3

For the purpose of personalised therapies, a research group has used 3D printing to develop tablets based on different types of starch, and has confirmed that drug release could be tailored by optimizing the right starch type and tablet shape.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220825164111.htm