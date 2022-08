Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:41 Hits: 2

A researcher is suggesting changes to fur trapping practices to help prevent the accidental amputation of grizzly bear toes. The research is calling attention to a small number of grizzly bears in the southeast corner of British Columbia missing toes on their front paws.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220825164120.htm