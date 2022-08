Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Researchers are developing a coronavirus vaccine designed to be less sensitive to mutations and equipped for future strains. The vaccine showed promising results in mice in a newly published study, and the researchers now hope to be able to take it to safety studies on humans.

