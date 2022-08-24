Make Saving Water a Lifestyle (and Fun Hobby) with Our Events Calendar

Articles

Arizona water has been making headline news lately.

You’ve seen the headlines and the images of lakes (reservoirs) that appear to be draining before our very eyes. The growing urgency to preserve the precious water we have challenges us to think harder about the water we use. Fortunately, our state is having a relatively active monsoon season this summer. However, the rainfall we’ve received isn’t nearly enough to fill our lakes and aquifers.

While one person can’t solve our current state of water affairs, one person can do little things – simple lifestyle changes. In fact, you may even consider them fun hobbies. You might think that these activities seem unrelated to water conservation, but you’d be surprised how they can help make a difference.

Landscaping. Gardening. Birdwatching. Composting. Saving water has never been more fun.

Our events calendar, could be considered Water-Saving Device #191! It can help do-it-yourselfers and outdoor enthusiasts become better at the hobbies they enjoy during their leisure time, with the secondary benefit of saving water, too. From landscaping and gardening to composting and smart irrigation, our Upcoming Eventscalendar is the local gathering spot for interesting classes and demonstrations. Our municipalities (and Water – Use It Wisely partners) host these free events throughout the year, and they are open to the public.

These educational courses and mini social gatherings turn “do-it-yourselfers” into amateur water conservationists.

Enjoy topics such as “Watering Basics for a Healthy Landscape,” “Water Wise Strategies for Vegetable Gardening,” Easy Irrigation Troubleshooting & Repair,” and “Bird Walk and Talk at the Xeriscape Garden.”

The topics introduced in these programs and workshops help to teach residents how to work in harmony with their desert surroundings. This information, in turn, leads to greater water frugality and the creation of responsible desert habitats that are beautiful for the way they look and for the water they save.

Who knew solving water issues around your home could be so much fun while also helping with some of the larger water concerns in our state?

Bookmark ourUpcoming Events calendar page. We are constantly adding wonderful new events.

