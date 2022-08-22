The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A more environmentally friendly air conditioner

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Summer is in full swing, and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing 'A/Cs.' It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220822130431.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version