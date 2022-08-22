A more environmentally friendly air conditioner

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 August 2022

Summer is in full swing, and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing 'A/Cs.' It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.

