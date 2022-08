Articles

People with serious food allergies face potentially fatal consequences if they're accidentally exposed to triggering foods. But tests in allergic mice show that swallowing a form of butyrate -- a compound produced by healthy gut bacteria -- offers protection against peanut allergy, scientists report. The treatment might also counteract other food allergies, as well as inflammatory diseases.

