Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 17:04 Hits: 1

New research reveals more information about the Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220822130446.htm