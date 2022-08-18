Natural substances show promise against coronavirus

Articles

Three natural compounds present in foods like green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III, the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team reports. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.

