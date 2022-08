Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 13:45 Hits: 2

A new study investigates how different mammals react to climate change. Animals that live for a long time and/or produce less offspring -- like bears and bison -- are more resilient than small animals with a short life -- like mice and lemmings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220819094557.htm