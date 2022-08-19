The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wave created by Tonga volcano eruption reached 90 meters -- nine times taller than 2011 Japan tsunami

New research reveals more about the magnitude of January eruption, as researchers call for better preparedness The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in January created an initial wave 90 meters high -- almost the height of the Statue of Liberty (93m). Tsunami expert calls for better warning systems to detect volcanic eruptions, saying systems are '30 years behind' comparable earthquake detection tools.

