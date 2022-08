Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 19 August 2022

What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions.

