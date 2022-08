Articles

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

New research based on an expedition to the icy waters off Greenland reveals soaring levels of antifreeze proteins in a species of tiny snailfish, underlying the importance of this unique adaptation to life in sub-zero temperatures. The study also warns that warming oceanic temperatures in the Arctic could pose a threat to these highly specialized fishes.

