Road signs for immune defense cells

How do killer T cells recognize cells in the body that have been infected by viruses? Matter foreign to the body is presented on the surface of these cells as antigens that act as a kind of road sign. A network of accessory proteins -- the chaperones -- ensure that this sign retains its stability over time. Researchers have now reached a comprehensive understanding of this essential cellular quality control process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220815112837.htm

