New drug candidate fights off more than 300 drug-resistant bacteria

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Urinary tract infections are common, yet are increasingly tough to treat because the bacteria that cause them are becoming resistant to many antibiotics. Now researchers report a new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria in lab experiments, as well as in mice with pneumonia and urinary tract infections. The researchers say that this compound, fabimycin, could one day be used to treat challenging infections in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220810105207.htm