Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 17:53 Hits: 3

Researchers and entrepreneurs have developed an implant made of collagen protein from pig's skin, which resembles the human cornea. In a pilot study, the implant restored vision to 20 people with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind prior to receiving the implant. The promising results bring hope to those suffering from corneal blindness and low vision by providing a bioengineered implant as an alternative to the transplantation of donated human corneas, which are scarce in countries where the need for them is greatest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220811135339.htm