Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022

High-resolution modeling of a 'blizzard-like' storm that killed 21 ultramarathoners in 2021 shows where coarser models underestimated the storm -- and highlights the need for ultra-high-resolution forecasts for events held in mountainous terrain.

