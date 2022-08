Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 16:05 Hits: 6

California’s vital waterways are becoming saltier in the face of severe drought. The change in river salinity puts fish and agriculture alike at risk. Some solutions against the saltwater intrusion include a desalination plant, an artificial rock barrier, and groundwater pumps.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0808/In-California-freshwater-fish-and-farmers-feel-the-drought?icid=rss