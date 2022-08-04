The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New method enables efficient sample preparation for single-cell proteomics

Single-cell proteomics provides information about a cell at its protein level, which can prove useful for anticancer drug resistance and cell differentiation research. However, current proteomics methods are not versatile and often lead to high sample losses. To overcome this issue, researchers have now developed a new sample preparation method called 'water droplet-in-oil digestion' that minimizes sample loss, maximizes protein identification, and provides better sensitivity compared with conventional methods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804102444.htm

