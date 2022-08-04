The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How the visual system develops in mice

Category: Climate Hits: 4

A new study in mice has revealed never-before-seen details about how the complicated visual network forms in them. This research could inform future research into the treatment of congenital blindness. But given the parallels between biological neural tissue and digital artificial intelligence, this research could also help software engineers develop better and more general-purpose artificial intelligences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804102612.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version