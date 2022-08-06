Prepare for Monsoon Season with these 5 Landscape Tips

Category: Climate Hits: 8
It’s time to lower the shade umbrellas and batten down the hatches, monsoon season is here, and it has been an active one so far! Powerful storms can roll in bringing downpours, wind, hail, dust, microbursts, haboobs … you get the idea. While we love them–but slightly fear them–here are five important tips to consider for your landscape:
Rainwater is a clean, salt-free source of water that contains many beneficial ingredients for plants. Did you know that a typical home rooftop can collect about 500 gallons of water from just ½” of rain? Here’s our advice:
You feel a lot hotter during monsoon season because of the higher humidity. But our landscape water needs go down during monsoon season for these reasons:
If your controller has battery backup power, be sure to replace the battery annually so that when the power goes out, you don’t lose your programs. The default factory setting typically runs each valve for 10 minutes each day when you lose the programming.
Insect or weed sprays and even fertilizers can pollute our natural areas. As such, don’t use these products if monsoon activity is expected as it can wash the chemicals from your yard into city storm drains. This water gets no treatment and may ultimately drain into washes, lakes, retention basins, parks, and even make its way into the Salt and Gila rivers.
Okay, I want to be realistic. I’ve seen trees and other plants heavily damaged or even snapped off at the ground from microbursts and strong winds. There’s nothing that can be done if they are hit with so much force. However, as they say, the best defense is a good offense. Keep your plants and trees healthy and follow these guidelines:
Donna DiFrancesco is a Conservation Coordinator with the City of Mesa, AZ, one of nineteen Water– Use It Wisely partners to offer water-saving advice and programs.
