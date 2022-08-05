The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New study calculates retreat of glacier edges in Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park

As glaciers worldwide retreat due to climate change, managers of national parks need to know what's on the horizon to prepare for the future. A new study has measured 38 years of change for glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park south of Anchorage and discovered that 13 of the 19 glaciers show substantial retreat, four are relatively stable, and two have advanced. It also finds trends in which glacier types are disappearing fastest. The new data for these glaciers provide a baseline to study how climate change -- including warmer air temperatures, as well as changes in both the types and amount of precipitation -- will continue to affect glaciers as the impacts of climate change accumulate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805091243.htm

