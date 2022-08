Articles

Thursday, 04 August 2022

For the first time, scientists have designed a phage combination therapy that can precisely target and suppress gut bacteria associated with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The work showcases the possibility of using phages for treating diseases associated with gut microbiota.

