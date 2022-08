Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 17:06 Hits: 2

From the wide variety of sodas, candies and baked goods that are sold worldwide, it's clear that people love their sweet treats. But consuming too much white table sugar or artificial sweetener can lead to health issues. In the search for a better sweetener, researchers now report a low-calorie mixture that is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab experiments, feeds 'good' gut microbes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804130631.htm