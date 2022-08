Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

Over the past 60 years, the global forest area has declined by 81.7 million hectares, a loss that contributed to the more than 60 percent decline in global forest area per capita. This loss threatens the future of biodiversity and impacts the lives of 1.6 billion people worldwide, according to a new study.

