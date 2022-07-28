The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A small crustacean acts as the sea's bees

Category: Climate Hits: 2

The crucial role of insects in the pollination of flowering plants is well known, but algal fertilization assisted by marine animals was hitherto deemed non-existent. A team has now discovered that small crustaceans known as idoteas contribute to the reproductive cycle of the red alga Gracilaria gracilis. The scientists' findings suggest that animal-mediated fertilization is much older than once thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220728142957.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version