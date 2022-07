Articles

A novel bioremediation technology for cleaning up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, chemical pollutants that threaten human health and ecosystem sustainability, has been developed. The material has potential for commercial application for disposing of PFAS, also known as 'forever chemicals.'

