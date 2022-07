Articles

Similar to humans, chimpanzees use communication to coordinate their cooperative behavior -- such as during hunting. When chimpanzees produce a specific vocalization, known as the 'hunting bark', they recruit more group members to the hunt and capture their prey more effectively, researchers have now shown.

