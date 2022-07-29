The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swimming without brains and muscles

Category: Climate

Bacteria and other unicellular organisms developed sophisticated ways to actively navigate their way, despite being comparably simple structures. To reveal these mechanisms, researchers used oil droplets as a model for biological microswimmers. Biologists investigated the navigation strategies of microswimmers in several studies: how they navigate against the current in narrow channels, how they mutually affect their movement, and how they collectively start rotating in order to move.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220729173227.htm

