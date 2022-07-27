The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Eating more ultra-processed foods associated with increased risk of dementia

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, chips and cookies may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, according to a new study. Researchers also found that replacing ultra-processed foods in a person's diet with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk. The study does not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia. It only shows an association.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220727163045.htm

