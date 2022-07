Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 14:15 Hits: 6

Methane emitted from cows is a significant source of greenhouse emissions. Now, a collaborative project has used biomarkers to tell us more about the metabolic and nutritional characteristics linked to enteric methane emissions in Japanese Black cattle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220721101527.htm